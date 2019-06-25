Channels

Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson, Tory favourite to become next UK leader, says Brexit will happen on October 31 ‘do or die’

  • Johnson promised to push for a no-deal Brexit if it was needed to meet the departure deadline
  • The former foreign secretary said he would ‘disaggregate the elements of the current withdrawal agreement’ to seek a new arrangement with the European Union
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:49pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
British PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on June 17. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson plans media blitz after being accused of dodging public scrutiny in British PM race

  • Sky News threatens to cancel TV debate after top candidate for Tory leadership declines invitation
  • Rival Jeremy Hunt joins calls for Johnson to explain why police were called to his home after late-night domestic row
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 5:56am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 25 Jun, 2019

British PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on June 17. Photo: Reuters
