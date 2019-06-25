Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson, Tory favourite to become next UK leader, says Brexit will happen on October 31 ‘do or die’
- Johnson promised to push for a no-deal Brexit if it was needed to meet the departure deadline
- The former foreign secretary said he would ‘disaggregate the elements of the current withdrawal agreement’ to seek a new arrangement with the European Union
British PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on June 17. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson plans media blitz after being accused of dodging public scrutiny in British PM race
- Sky News threatens to cancel TV debate after top candidate for Tory leadership declines invitation
- Rival Jeremy Hunt joins calls for Johnson to explain why police were called to his home after late-night domestic row
