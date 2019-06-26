British woman Josie Birds was taken to a police station by officers because she wanted to see what it was like to be on the wrong side of the law. Photo: Pam Smith via Twitter
British granny, 93, ‘arrested’ as a bucket list wish after being ‘good all her life’
- Birds was taken to police station by officers to experience what it was like to be on the wrong side of the law
- Greater Manchester police say they were glad to ‘make an elderly lady smile and tick one thing off her bucket list’
Topic | Britain
British woman Josie Birds was taken to a police station by officers because she wanted to see what it was like to be on the wrong side of the law. Photo: Pam Smith via Twitter