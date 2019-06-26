Channels

Gusano worms on top of fluke crudo with gusano salt are served during a 10-course dinner featuring edible insects created by chef Joseph Yoon at Brooklyn Kitchen in New York in November 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Are edible insects the new sushi? Bug protein market could be worth US$8 billion by 2030, report shows

  • Sales are increasing by about 25 per cent a year, thanks to falling prices and a waning ‘yuck factor’
  • Manufacturers, supermarkets and restaurants are scrambling to cash in on a changing dining landscape as consumers seek alternative foods
Topic |   Food and agriculture
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:20am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:20am, 26 Jun, 2019

Gusano worms on top of fluke crudo with gusano salt are served during a 10-course dinner featuring edible insects created by chef Joseph Yoon at Brooklyn Kitchen in New York in November 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
A diner eating a large water bug, part a dish of water bugs, cellophane noodles, shiitake peppers, carrots and spinach at the Brooklyn Kitchen in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Food & Drink

Insect-based foods: why eating bugs will be normal in 10 years, especially among young people

  • With predictions that the insect market could grow significantly, it is not just scientists cooking up ways to put bugs on the menu
  • From start-ups to large food and agricultural companies, products being created with insects include beer, pasta, energy bars, pancakes and granola
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Published: 6:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

A diner eating a large water bug, part a dish of water bugs, cellophane noodles, shiitake peppers, carrots and spinach at the Brooklyn Kitchen in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
