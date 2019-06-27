Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prince William (right) receives a gift bag from AKT chief executive Tim Sigsworth during a visit to the trust in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain’s Prince William says he’d be ‘absolutely fine’ if his children were gay

  • Duke of Cambridge says, however, he would be worried about possible pressure and discrimination they would face
  • William is second in line to the throne, with son George, 5, third in line to become king
Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:56am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prince William (right) receives a gift bag from AKT chief executive Tim Sigsworth during a visit to the trust in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
Europe

Homophobic attack on London bus leaves two women bloodied

  • One of the victims said the men were ‘behaving like hooligans’ and demanding they kiss ‘so they could enjoy watching’
  • Mayor Sadiq Khan said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London
Topic |   Britain
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:57pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31am, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.