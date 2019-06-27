Prince William (right) receives a gift bag from AKT chief executive Tim Sigsworth during a visit to the trust in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince William says he’d be ‘absolutely fine’ if his children were gay
- Duke of Cambridge says, however, he would be worried about possible pressure and discrimination they would face
- William is second in line to the throne, with son George, 5, third in line to become king
Topic | Royalty
The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
Homophobic attack on London bus leaves two women bloodied
- One of the victims said the men were ‘behaving like hooligans’ and demanding they kiss ‘so they could enjoy watching’
- Mayor Sadiq Khan said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London
Topic | Britain
