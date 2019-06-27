Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news briefing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Vladimir Putin and Theresa May to meet at G20 after Sergei Skripal spy scandal

  • Russian president’s top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov confirms meeting will take place in Osaka on Friday
  • Downing Street says this does not represent a normalisation of relations with Moscow
Topic |   G20
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:46am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news briefing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Journalist watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin says time to ‘turn this page’ on UK ties after poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal

  • Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury last year
  • London said the poisoning was ‘almost certainly’ approved by the Russian state, but Moscow has denied any involvement
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:19pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:26am, 7 Jun, 2019

Journalist watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
