Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news briefing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Theresa May to meet at G20 after Sergei Skripal spy scandal
- Russian president’s top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov confirms meeting will take place in Osaka on Friday
- Downing Street says this does not represent a normalisation of relations with Moscow
Journalist watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin says time to ‘turn this page’ on UK ties after poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal
- Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury last year
- London said the poisoning was ‘almost certainly’ approved by the Russian state, but Moscow has denied any involvement
