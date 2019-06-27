Channels

Debris on the street after an apartment building partially collapsed in an explosion in Vienna on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Europe

Rescuers search rubble for victims after blast at Vienna apartment building

  • More than a dozen people injured in suspected gas explosion, with more feared buried under debris
  • Authorities working to clear rubble-covered car that could contain one or two people
Topic |   Austria
DPA

DPA  

Published: 7:26am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 27 Jun, 2019

Debris on the street after an apartment building partially collapsed in an explosion in Vienna on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
