Debris on the street after an apartment building partially collapsed in an explosion in Vienna on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Rescuers search rubble for victims after blast at Vienna apartment building
- More than a dozen people injured in suspected gas explosion, with more feared buried under debris
- Authorities working to clear rubble-covered car that could contain one or two people
Topic | Austria
Smoke rises from the site at an explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk. Photo: Elena Sorokina via Reuters
Massive blast at explosives factory in central Russia injures 79 and damages almost 200 buildings
- The explosion happened at the Kristall factory in Dzerzhinsk, about 400km east of Moscow
Topic | Russia
