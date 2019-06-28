German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Angela Merkel arrives at G20 after second shaking scare
- German leader, 65, sparked renewed fears for her health after incident on eve of summit in Japan
- Previous bout of uncontrollable trembling took place last week and was blamed on dehydration
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Shaking Angela Merkel sparks health concerns for German chancellor
- German leader’s legs and body were visibly trembling as she stood with Ukraine’s president in hot weather outside the chancellery
