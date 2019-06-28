Visitors take shelter from the heat under “Umbrella Sky Project” installation by a Portuguese artist in Aix-en-Provence, France. Photo: AFP
France hits record temperature of 44.3C as Europe wilts in heatwave
- The record was set in the village of Villevieille, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius
- In Spain, a 93-year-old man collapsed and died due to the heat
