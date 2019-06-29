Jean Paillot and Jerome Triomphe, French lawyers of Viviane Lambert, the mother of Vincent Lambert. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Landmark right-to-die ruling: top French court says life support for Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state for a decade, can be switched off
- Verdict overturns previous court decision to keep Lambert, 42, alive artificially
- Lambert has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 traffic accident
Topic | Law
