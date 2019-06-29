People cool off at the beach amid a heatwave in Valencia. Photo: AFP
Vicious heatwave sweeps Europe, killing several people across the continent
- Temperatures in France reached a record 45.9 degrees Celsius, as meteorologists across the region blame a blast of hot air from northern Africa for the scorching heat
- The blazing weather has claimed a few lives, including a teenage worker in Spain and a 72-year-old homeless man in Italy
Topic | Extreme weather
John MacKinnon, a leading expert on biodiversity and the environment in Asia and the multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals. Photo: Yves Chan-You
‘Climate change is a much bigger concern than terrorism,’ says conservationist John MacKinnon
- The multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals is one of the world’s leading experts on biodiversity and the environment in Asia
- The grandson of British prime minister Ramsay MacDonald developed a love of nature as a child, and has worked with Jane Goodall, David Attenborough and WWF
Topic | Conservation
