Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) being arrested after entering the port of Lampedusa and ramming a patrol boat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Captain of humanitarian vessel the Sea-Watch 3 faces up to 10 years in jail for landing migrants in Italy
- Carola Rackete was detained after docking ship with 40 migrants on board in port without authorisation late on Friday
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
