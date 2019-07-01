Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nicosia, Cyprus. File photo: Shutterstock
Nicosia, Cyprus. File photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Unidentified object explodes after crashing north of the Cyprus capital Nicosia

  • Officials say the object may have been a missile or a plane carrying explosives and a team has been sent to the crash site
Topic |   Cyprus
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:52am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:52am, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nicosia, Cyprus. File photo: Shutterstock
Nicosia, Cyprus. File photo: Shutterstock

An unidentified object that may have been a missile crashed north of the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, early on Monday, but no one was hurt on the ground, an official in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus said.

Officials were studying debris at the crash site in the Taskent area, according to a statement on Twitter by Kudret Ozersay, foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognised only by Turkey.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“According to information I received from our military sources, the cause of the accident that occurred tonight was not … a helicopter or one of our similar vehicles,” Ozersay wrote on Twitter. “Our soldiers, police and firefighters are carrying out inspections and responding at the site.”

He said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

“Initial findings indicate the object that caused the explosion was either an aircraft carrying explosives or a direct explosive (missile). The writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon.”

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.