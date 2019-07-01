Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade truce ‘better than expected’ but issues remain, says governor of Chinese central bank
- Yi Gang, of the People’s Bank of China, was speaking at an event in Helsinki organised by the Bank of Finland
- He said he will remain cautious, but thinks the world’s two largest economies can solve their problems ‘one by one’
Topic | Central Banks
Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook
- Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
- Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
Topic | G20
