Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

US-China trade truce ‘better than expected’ but issues remain, says governor of Chinese central bank

  • Yi Gang, of the People’s Bank of China, was speaking at an event in Helsinki organised by the Bank of Finland
  • He said he will remain cautious, but thinks the world’s two largest economies can solve their problems ‘one by one’
Topic |   Central Banks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:10pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook

  • Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
  • Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 9:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:34am, 1 Jul, 2019

Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
