Viviane Lambert, mother of Vincent Lambert, listens to European Centre for Law and Justice director Gregor Puppinck before she addresses the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. Photo: AFP
Vincent Lambert’s mother begs UN to stop her son’s ‘murder’ after top French court says his life support can be turned off
- Viviane Lambert, a devout Catholic, has fought a six-year legal battle to keep her son alive after a 2008 accident left him in a vegetative state
- The case has rekindled debate over France’s right-to-die laws, which allow ‘passive’ euthanasia for patients without chance of recovery
Jean Paillot and Jerome Triomphe, French lawyers of Viviane Lambert, the mother of Vincent Lambert. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Landmark right-to-die ruling: top French court says life support for Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state for a decade, can be switched off
- Verdict overturns previous court decision to keep Lambert, 42, alive artificially
- Lambert has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 traffic accident
