Viviane Lambert, mother of Vincent Lambert, listens to European Centre for Law and Justice director Gregor Puppinck before she addresses the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Vincent Lambert’s mother begs UN to stop her son’s ‘murder’ after top French court says his life support can be turned off

  • Viviane Lambert, a devout Catholic, has fought a six-year legal battle to keep her son alive after a 2008 accident left him in a vegetative state
  • The case has rekindled debate over France’s right-to-die laws, which allow ‘passive’ euthanasia for patients without chance of recovery
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:40am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:39am, 2 Jul, 2019

Jean Paillot and Jerome Triomphe, French lawyers of Viviane Lambert, the mother of Vincent Lambert. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Europe

Landmark right-to-die ruling: top French court says life support for Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state for a decade, can be switched off

  • Verdict overturns previous court decision to keep Lambert, 42, alive artificially
  • Lambert has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 traffic accident
Topic |   Law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:29am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:50am, 29 Jun, 2019

