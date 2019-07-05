People walk in Tree Library park in Milan, Italy, in December. The city has ambitious plans to plant three million new trees by 203. Photo: AP
Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees
- Over decades, such a move would help suck up nearly 750 billion tonnes of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from atmosphere, Swiss scientists say
- Study shows that even with existing cities and farmland, there’s enough space for new trees
