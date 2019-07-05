Italian airline Alitalia has come under fire for a new video campaign featuring an actor in blackface portraying former US president Barack Obama. Photo: Alitalia
Italian airline Alitalia ‘deeply apologises’ for Obama video showing actor in blackface
- Part of Alitalia’s social media campaign for a new Rome-to-Washington route, the video was met with stunned disbelief when it was shared across social channels
Topic | Italy
Italian airline Alitalia has come under fire for a new video campaign featuring an actor in blackface portraying former US president Barack Obama. Photo: Alitalia