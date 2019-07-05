In this file photo taken on June 27, 2017 a Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe. Photo: Agence France-Presse
German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye says one of its vessels rescued 65 migrants in overloaded rubber boat off Libya
- Blue dinghy lacked sufficient drinking water for the 64 men and one woman, and there was no satellite phone or navigation aid on board
Topic | European Union
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb. Photo: Reuters
UN says Tripoli air strike that killed 44 migrants and wounded 130 ‘could clearly constitute a war crime’
- Top UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame says surprise attack killed ‘innocent people whose dire conditions forced them to be in that shelter’
Topic | Libya
