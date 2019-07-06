Channels

People gather around a statue of Melania Trump near Sevnica, Sloveniat, during a small inauguration celebration on Friday. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Scarecrow’ Melania Trump statue divides opinion in US first lady’s Slovenian hometown of Sevnica

  • Carved from tree with a chainsaw, it depicts Melania waving her left hand, a pose she struck at husband Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration
  • Artist Brad Downey says it is the first monument anywhere dedicated to the first lady
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Published: 5:36am, 6 Jul, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump impressed with her carefully-chosen, respectful, high-fashion outfits during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.
News & Trends

From Dior and Hermès to Givenchy and Celine, see how Melania Trump sparkled when she went to see the queen

American first lady shows her sartorial wisdom once again with carefully-chosen, respectful and high-fashion outfits

Topic |   Fashion
Leona Liu

Published: 5:55pm, 5 Jun, 2019

