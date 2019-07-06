People gather around a statue of Melania Trump near Sevnica, Sloveniat, during a small inauguration celebration on Friday. Photo: AFP
‘Scarecrow’ Melania Trump statue divides opinion in US first lady’s Slovenian hometown of Sevnica
- Carved from tree with a chainsaw, it depicts Melania waving her left hand, a pose she struck at husband Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration
- Artist Brad Downey says it is the first monument anywhere dedicated to the first lady
Topic | Donald Trump
People gather around a statue of Melania Trump near Sevnica, Sloveniat, during a small inauguration celebration on Friday. Photo: AFP
First Lady Melania Trump impressed with her carefully-chosen, respectful, high-fashion outfits during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.
From Dior and Hermès to Givenchy and Celine, see how Melania Trump sparkled when she went to see the queen
American first lady shows her sartorial wisdom once again with carefully-chosen, respectful and high-fashion outfits
Topic | Fashion
First Lady Melania Trump impressed with her carefully-chosen, respectful, high-fashion outfits during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.