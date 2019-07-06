Channels

Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson takes part in a hustings event in Perth, Scotland, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson pledges to make all immigrants learn English

  • Front runner to be next British PM says there are ‘too many parts of our country’ where English is not spoken as first language
  • Johnson and rival Jeremy Hunt are headed into most important weekend in Conservative leadership race
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 7:32am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:32am, 6 Jul, 2019

Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson takes part in a hustings event in Perth, Scotland, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign event in Wombourne. Photo: dpa
Europe

France warns British PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt that there will be no renegotiating Brexit

  • France’s European Affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin says ‘the deal on the table is the deal we negotiated over two years’
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:12am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:11am, 29 Jun, 2019

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign event in Wombourne. Photo: dpa
