Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson takes part in a hustings event in Perth, Scotland, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson pledges to make all immigrants learn English
- Front runner to be next British PM says there are ‘too many parts of our country’ where English is not spoken as first language
- Johnson and rival Jeremy Hunt are headed into most important weekend in Conservative leadership race
Topic | Britain
Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign event in Wombourne. Photo: dpa
France warns British PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt that there will be no renegotiating Brexit
- France’s European Affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin says ‘the deal on the table is the deal we negotiated over two years’
Topic | Brexit
