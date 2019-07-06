The Metropolitan police came under pressure earlier this year over allegations that black and Asian officers are more likely to be lower paid. Photo: EPA-EFE
Senior Asian officer Parm Sandhu sues Metropolitan police over racism and gender discrimination
- Sandhu is one of a very small number of female Asian police officers at senior levels across England and Wales
- A report found that the pay gap in the force between white officers and their Asian counterparts has widened over the past year
Topic | Britain
