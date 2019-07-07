An Italian charity took more than 40 migrants to the island of Lampedusa on Saturday, ignoring orders not to, and forcing a new clash with hardline Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Photo: EPA
Migrant rescue boat Alex docks in Italy, defying ban by far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini
- Charity rescue vessel brings 41 shipwrecked migrants into port in Lampedusa
- It is the second boat to defy far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s bid to close Italian ports to them
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
An Italian charity took more than 40 migrants to the island of Lampedusa on Saturday, ignoring orders not to, and forcing a new clash with hardline Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Photo: EPA
Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) being arrested after entering the port of Lampedusa and ramming a patrol boat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Captain of humanitarian vessel the Sea-Watch 3 faces up to 10 years in jail for landing migrants in Italy
- Carola Rackete was detained after docking ship with 40 migrants on board in port without authorisation late on Friday
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) being arrested after entering the port of Lampedusa and ramming a patrol boat. Photo: EPA-EFE