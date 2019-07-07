Channels

An Italian charity took more than 40 migrants to the island of Lampedusa on Saturday, ignoring orders not to, and forcing a new clash with hardline Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Photo: EPA
Europe

Migrant rescue boat Alex docks in Italy, defying ban by far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini

  • Charity rescue vessel brings 41 shipwrecked migrants into port in Lampedusa
  • It is the second boat to defy far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s bid to close Italian ports to them
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:08pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:08pm, 7 Jul, 2019

An Italian charity took more than 40 migrants to the island of Lampedusa on Saturday, ignoring orders not to, and forcing a new clash with hardline Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Photo: EPA
Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) being arrested after entering the port of Lampedusa and ramming a patrol boat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Captain of humanitarian vessel the Sea-Watch 3 faces up to 10 years in jail for landing migrants in Italy

  • Carola Rackete was detained after docking ship with 40 migrants on board in port without authorisation late on Friday
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:44am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:44am, 30 Jun, 2019

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) being arrested after entering the port of Lampedusa and ramming a patrol boat. Photo: EPA-EFE
