Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, eats an ice cream cone while on the hustings. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Has Boris Johnson got UK leadership race licked? Poll suggests landslide win over Jeremy Hunt

  • The new prime minister is expected to be announced – and then take office – during the week of July 22
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:55pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:55pm, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, eats an ice cream cone while on the hustings. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary and UK Conservative party leadership candidate, leaves his home in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson gets a birthday boost in race to be British prime minister as Rory Stewart is knocked out

  • Johnson, on his 55th birthday, extended his commanding lead with the support of 143 out of 313 members of Britain’s governing Conservative party
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:25am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:09am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary and UK Conservative party leadership candidate, leaves his home in London. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.