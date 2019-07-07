Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, eats an ice cream cone while on the hustings. Photo: Bloomberg
Has Boris Johnson got UK leadership race licked? Poll suggests landslide win over Jeremy Hunt
- The new prime minister is expected to be announced – and then take office – during the week of July 22
Boris Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, eats an ice cream cone while on the hustings. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson gets a birthday boost in race to be British prime minister as Rory Stewart is knocked out
- Johnson, on his 55th birthday, extended his commanding lead with the support of 143 out of 313 members of Britain’s governing Conservative party
