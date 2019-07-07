Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2015. File photo: EPA
Iran defies US by ramping up uranium enrichment beyond 2015 deal limits
- Move marks Iran’s second breach of 2015 nuclear accord after it confirmed exceeding a limit of 300kg on its low-enriched uranium production
- US President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of the accord and began imposing a ‘maximum pressure’ campaign of strict sanctions
Topic | Iran
Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2015. File photo: EPA
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP