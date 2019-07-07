Channels

Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2015. File photo: EPA
Europe

Iran defies US by ramping up uranium enrichment beyond 2015 deal limits

  • Move marks Iran’s second breach of 2015 nuclear accord after it confirmed exceeding a limit of 300kg on its low-enriched uranium production
  • US President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of the accord and began imposing a ‘maximum pressure’ campaign of strict sanctions
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:44pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:25pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP
John W. Garver
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by John W. Garver

Who would win a US-Iran war? A strong and peaceful China

  • If Washington pours its money into a Middle Eastern conflict, it will compromise its ability to ‘pivot to Asia’
  • Meanwhile, Beijing could play catch up on military capabilities and become too powerful to be challenged by Washington
John W. Garver

John W. Garver  

Published: 2:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:56am, 22 Jun, 2019

