British Airways fined US$229 million over massive data breach that saw hackers steal bank details of thousands of passengers
- The record fine is being issued by Britain’s data privacy watchdog for the airline’s infringements of EU data protection rules
- The personal data of around 500,000 customers was compromised in the hack, which BA publicly revealed in September last year
