Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The fine relates to British Airways’ infringements of EU data protection rules. Photo: EPA
Europe

British Airways fined US$229 million over massive data breach that saw hackers steal bank details of thousands of passengers

  • The record fine is being issued by Britain’s data privacy watchdog for the airline’s infringements of EU data protection rules
  • The personal data of around 500,000 customers was compromised in the hack, which BA publicly revealed in September last year
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:07pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The fine relates to British Airways’ infringements of EU data protection rules. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.