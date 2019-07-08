Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Heather Mills speaks at the end of her legal phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers in London on July 8. Photo: AP
Europe

Heather Mills, ex-wife of Paul McCartney, gets UK phone hacking apology and payout she claims is ‘highest’ ever

  • Mills and her sister won a ‘substantial settlement’ and received a formal apology from the now defunct News of the World tabloid
  • She claimed the settlement was ‘the highest’ in British legal history, though its exact size was not revealed
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:20pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Heather Mills speaks at the end of her legal phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers in London on July 8. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.