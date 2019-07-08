Heather Mills speaks at the end of her legal phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers in London on July 8. Photo: AP
Heather Mills, ex-wife of Paul McCartney, gets UK phone hacking apology and payout she claims is ‘highest’ ever
- Mills and her sister won a ‘substantial settlement’ and received a formal apology from the now defunct News of the World tabloid
- She claimed the settlement was ‘the highest’ in British legal history, though its exact size was not revealed
Topic | Britain
