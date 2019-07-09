US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters
Trump ‘inept’, Hitler ‘not intelligent’: when ambassadors trash their hosts
- Unvarnished views of world leaders by ambassadors are not rare. However those views are meant to be kept secret
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch (centre, right) listens as Donald Trump and Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump slams Theresa May over Brexit, will ‘no longer deal’ with UK ambassador after leaked memos
- Diplomatic feud escalates after publication of leaked cables and memos in which the UK ambassador derided the US president
Topic | Donald Trump
Britain’s ambassador to the US Kim Darroch (centre, right) listens as Donald Trump and Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in January 2017. Photo: Reuters