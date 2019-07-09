Hello Kitty, the mouthless character with a childlike hair bow and registered height of five apples, is now found in 130 countries. Photo: AFP
European Union fines company behind Hello Kitty for limiting online sales
- Sanrio, which owns the intellectual property rights to Hello Kitty and other popular children’s characters, has been under investigation since 2017
- The company was found to have imposed restrictions that banned or discourage traders from selling merchandise in other EU countries
