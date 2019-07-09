Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hello Kitty, the mouthless character with a childlike hair bow and registered height of five apples, is now found in 130 countries. Photo: AFP
Europe

European Union fines company behind Hello Kitty for limiting online sales

  • Sanrio, which owns the intellectual property rights to Hello Kitty and other popular children’s characters, has been under investigation since 2017
  • The company was found to have imposed restrictions that banned or discourage traders from selling merchandise in other EU countries
Topic |   European Union
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

DPA  

Published: 7:12pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:42pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hello Kitty, the mouthless character with a childlike hair bow and registered height of five apples, is now found in 130 countries. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.