Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party. Photo: AP
Europe

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says Labour would back remain in a second Brexit referendum

  • The Labour leader has been under intense pressure to shift to an overtly anti-Brexit stance, but has insisted on consulting the party’s stakeholders
  • In a statement emailed to party members on Tuesday, he made clear that if a referendum was called by the incoming Tory PM, Labour would back remain
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:41pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party. Photo: AP
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
Europe

Brexit crisis: backers of UK PM contender Boris Johnson are war-gaming an early election

  • Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is struggling to pass its Brexit laws in parliament, where it lacks an overall majority
  • Boris Johnson insists Britain must leave on the twice-delayed October 31 exit date
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:24am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:52pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
