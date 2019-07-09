Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party. Photo: AP
British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says Labour would back remain in a second Brexit referendum
- The Labour leader has been under intense pressure to shift to an overtly anti-Brexit stance, but has insisted on consulting the party’s stakeholders
- In a statement emailed to party members on Tuesday, he made clear that if a referendum was called by the incoming Tory PM, Labour would back remain
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
Brexit crisis: backers of UK PM contender Boris Johnson are war-gaming an early election
- Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is struggling to pass its Brexit laws in parliament, where it lacks an overall majority
- Boris Johnson insists Britain must leave on the twice-delayed October 31 exit date
