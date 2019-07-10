Channels

Monaco on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to inaugurate a next-generation 5G mobile phone network based on technology from Chinese firm Huawei
Europe

Monaco launches Huawei-built 5G network in Europe first

  • Europe has been torn over its approach to the Chinese giant, which is a pioneer in 5G technology
  • Huawei vice-president Guo Ping said the roll-out in Monaco was a major opportunity, despite small size of territory covered
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:24am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:26am, 10 Jul, 2019

Monaco on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to inaugurate a next-generation 5G mobile phone network based on technology from Chinese firm Huawei
A sign advertising 5G is seen at the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai on June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Policy

Europe's 5G roll-out is being delayed by trade war, Huawei pressure and security reviews, says Tele2 CEO

  • Tele2, Sweden’s second-largest telecoms company, has been delaying deals with equipment suppliers
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:26am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:58pm, 2 Jul, 2019

A sign advertising 5G is seen at the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai on June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
