Monaco on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to inaugurate a next-generation 5G mobile phone network based on technology from Chinese firm Huawei
Monaco launches Huawei-built 5G network in Europe first
- Europe has been torn over its approach to the Chinese giant, which is a pioneer in 5G technology
- Huawei vice-president Guo Ping said the roll-out in Monaco was a major opportunity, despite small size of territory covered
A sign advertising 5G is seen at the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai on June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
