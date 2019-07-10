Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
Sister of Saudi crown prince and bodyguard tried in France over alleged beating of workman in luxury Paris flat
- Princess Hessa Bint Salman accused of ordering her bodyguard to strike a worker she suspected of taking photos at her family’s Paris flat
- She and her bodyguard have denied any wrongdoing
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump dismisses UN request for FBI to investigate Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to protect weapon sales to Saudi
- Trump brushes the UN proposal aside, saying that ‘I think it’s been heavily investigated’
