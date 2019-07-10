German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past German soldiers of the guard of honour before the arrival of Finnish PM Antti Rinne. Photo: dpa
‘No need to worry’: German Chancellor Angela Merkel shrugs off third shaking spell in a month
- Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne
- The recent bouts of shaking has sparked fears for the health of the German leader, who once said she has a ‘camel-like’ ability to store energy for sleepless all-night summits
Topic | Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past German soldiers of the guard of honour before the arrival of Finnish PM Antti Rinne. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Angela Merkel arrives at G20 after second shaking scare
- German leader, 65, sparked renewed fears for her health after incident on eve of summit in Japan
- Previous bout of uncontrollable trembling took place last week and was blamed on dehydration
Topic | Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP