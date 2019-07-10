Ali Bashar covers his face upon entering the courtroom in Wiesbaden. Photo: AFP
‘No sincere word of regret’: rejected Iraqi asylum seeker to spend life in jail for brutal rape-murder of German schoolgirl
- Bashar, whose asylum request was rejected in 2016, showed ‘neither remorse nor empathy’, the presiding judge said
- The Iraqi man had battered, raped and strangled the 14-year-old student, then sent false messages from her phone saying she had left on a trip to Paris
Topic | Crime
Ali Bashar covers his face upon entering the courtroom in Wiesbaden. Photo: AFP