A reconstruction and computer model of part of a skull named Apidima 2, believed to be Neanderthal, released on Friday. Image: Eberhard Karls University of Tuebingen via AFP
Rewriting history: 210,000-year-old skull found in Greece identified as ‘oldest human fossil’ outside Africa
- Discovery suggests mankind may have arrived in Europe more than 150,000 years earlier than scientists previously estimated
- Findings support idea that Homo sapiens made several, sometimes unsuccessful migrations from Africa over tens of thousands of years
Topic | Science
A reconstruction and computer model of part of a skull named Apidima 2, believed to be Neanderthal, released on Friday. Image: Eberhard Karls University of Tuebingen via AFP
Researchers say their findings at a burial site in Xinjiang about cannabis use 2,500 years ago back up a Greek record written around 440BC. Photo: Handout
Could Chinese scientists have found evidence of world’s first stoners in 2,500-year-old Xinjiang graveyard?
- Findings support earliest record of cannabis use, written in 440BC
- Researchers speculate psychoactive THC had role in grim funeral rites
Topic | China science
Researchers say their findings at a burial site in Xinjiang about cannabis use 2,500 years ago back up a Greek record written around 440BC. Photo: Handout