SCMP
A reconstruction and computer model of part of a skull named Apidima 2, believed to be Neanderthal, released on Friday. Image: Eberhard Karls University of Tuebingen via AFP
Europe

Rewriting history: 210,000-year-old skull found in Greece identified as ‘oldest human fossil’ outside Africa

  • Discovery suggests mankind may have arrived in Europe more than 150,000 years earlier than scientists previously estimated
  • Findings support idea that Homo sapiens made several, sometimes unsuccessful migrations from Africa over tens of thousands of years
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:53am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:53am, 11 Jul, 2019

Researchers say their findings at a burial site in Xinjiang about cannabis use 2,500 years ago back up a Greek record written around 440BC. Photo: Handout
Science

Could Chinese scientists have found evidence of world’s first stoners in 2,500-year-old Xinjiang graveyard?

  • Findings support earliest record of cannabis use, written in 440BC
  • Researchers speculate psychoactive THC had role in grim funeral rites
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 2:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:33am, 13 Jun, 2019

