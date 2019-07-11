A woman holds a sign reading ‘meditation for Vincent Lambert’ during a vigile in front of the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris on July 10. Photo: AFP
Vincent Lambert: French coma patient dies after bitter family fight over life support
- Vincent Lambert had been the focus of a decade-long legal battle to maintain his life support
- Doctors switched off the feeding and hydration systems that had kept him alive since a motorcycle accident in 2008
Topic | France
