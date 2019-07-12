Algerian football fans celebrate the victory of their team near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo: AFP
Paris shops looted, woman dead after Algerian football fans run amok in France
- In Montpellier, an Algerian football supporter celebrating his team’s win lost control of his car and ran over a family, killing a woman
- Police used tear gas to disperse people who had gathered in Paris, where two stores were looted
Topic | France
