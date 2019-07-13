Watch out for the humans: Participants run next to Palmosilla fighting bulls on the seventh bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. Photo: AFP
No one was injured in Pamplona’s fastest bull run this year, except for two runner who ran into each other
- A regional hospital spokesman said the seventh bull run of the San Fermin festival was ‘the calmest as far as medical issues are concerned’
- The mad dash of six bulls with hundreds of runners wearing the traditional outfit with a red sash lasted 2 minutes and 12 seconds – making it the fastest of this year’s runs in Pamplona
Topic | Spain
