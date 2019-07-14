Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The residence of British ambassador Kim Darroch in Washington. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK police identify suspect behind leak of envoy Kim Darroch memos, British media reports

  • Cables describing Donald Trump’s administration as ‘inept’ prompted angry response from US president and led to the envoy announcing his resignation
  • Newly-published Darroch memos show he suspected Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal just because his predecessor Barack Obama struck it
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 7:28am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The residence of British ambassador Kim Darroch in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
British envoy Kim Darroch speaks during a National Economists Club dinner at the British Embassy in Washington in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Europe

Scotland Yard investigating leak of British ambassador Kim Darroch’s memos on Donald Trump’s ‘inept’ administration

  • Envoy resigned after US president called him ‘stupid’ and ‘wacky’ following publication of confidential documents in British newspaper
  • Dispute has cast shadow over US-UK ties and taken centre stage in Britain’s prime minister race
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:28am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British envoy Kim Darroch speaks during a National Economists Club dinner at the British Embassy in Washington in October 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.