The residence of British ambassador Kim Darroch in Washington. Photo: AFP
UK police identify suspect behind leak of envoy Kim Darroch memos, British media reports
- Cables describing Donald Trump’s administration as ‘inept’ prompted angry response from US president and led to the envoy announcing his resignation
- Newly-published Darroch memos show he suspected Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal just because his predecessor Barack Obama struck it
British envoy Kim Darroch speaks during a National Economists Club dinner at the British Embassy in Washington in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Scotland Yard investigating leak of British ambassador Kim Darroch’s memos on Donald Trump’s ‘inept’ administration
- Envoy resigned after US president called him ‘stupid’ and ‘wacky’ following publication of confidential documents in British newspaper
- Dispute has cast shadow over US-UK ties and taken centre stage in Britain’s prime minister race
