Spanish soldiers march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Bastille Day: France showcases military might, ties with European allies at Paris parade
- Troops from the 10 countries taking part in the European Intervention Initiative, including France and Germany, participate in parade
- Parade comes day after French president announced own space force
Topic | France
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
With tanks and fighter planes, Donald Trump celebrates US military in July 4 salute, defying critics
- Against backdrop of military vehicles, US leader was first president in nearly 70 years to address crowd at National Mall
- Trump is defensive over cost of event and accusations he is ‘hijacking’ celebration to boost 2020 campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
