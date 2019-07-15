Lashana Lynch. Photo: Instagram / lashanalynch
Is James Bond’s number finally up? Black British actress will play new 007, say reports
- The titular character in the 25th James Bond film will still be played by Daniel Craig, reportedly following the spy’s retirement to Jamaica
- But that means his secret agent number will now belong to a new character, rumoured to be played by the 31-year-old Lashana Lynch
Daniel Craig as James Bond in 2012's “Skyfall”. The shooting schedule for the next Bond film has been adjusted while Craig recovers from surgery on an ankle he injured filming for the spy series’ 25th instalment. Photo: Francois Duhamel/Columbia Pictures/TNS
James Bond film crew ‘have it together’, reckons Rami Malek, villain in next movie, as troubles dog its shoot
- Oscar winner, who’s been filming scenes in Norway without the injured Daniel Craig, says ‘they’re shooting what they can’ while Bond actor recovers from surgery
- Film has already seen Danny Boyle replaced as director, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought in to polish the script, and an explosives mishap on set
