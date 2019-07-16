Policemen carry an air-to-air missile seized in northern Italy on Monday. Photo: Italian police via AFP
Italy seizes 800kg missile from far-right sympathisers after raids uncover huge weapons stash
- Machine guns, rocket launchers, Neo-Nazi propaganda and Hitler memorabilia were also found
- Three arrested, including former neo-fascist political candidate Fabio Del Bergiolo, who had planned to sell missile for US$529,000
Topic | Italy
Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Photo: AFP
Man arrested in connection with murder of German politician has far-right links
- The politician was shot in the head at close range on the terrace of his home two weeks ago
- German media reported that a 45-year-old suspect was a member of the local right-wing extremist scene
Topic | Germany
