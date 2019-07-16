Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Boris vs Hunt: China and Donald Trump loom large in contest for UK’s next PM
- Some 170,000 members of the ruling Conservative Party will pick the country’s new leader next week
- The winner will have to deal with Brexit, manage Donald Trump and keep Beijing onside for more trade
Boris Johnson speaks during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester on Saturday. Photo: dpa
British PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt slam Donald Trump’s ‘go back’ tweets, but refuse to call them racist
- At final Tory leadership debate, candidates say US president’s comments telling Democrat congresswomen to ‘go back’ were ‘totally offensive’
- Johnson also warned Trump that he would not support a war with Iran
