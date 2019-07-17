A fire near Sian Ka'an Reserve, Tulum, Quintana Roo in Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Secretaria de Ecologia de Medio Ambiente de Quintana Roo via Reuters
July on course to be hottest month ever recorded, climate scientists say
- Past two weeks have seen freak heat in Canadian Arctic, crippling droughts in India and Zimbabwe and large forest fires in France and Indonesia
- If trends continue, temperatures this month will beat previous record from July 2017
Topic | Climate change
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate change made French heatwave ‘at least five times more likely’ in hottest June in history
- Global warming probably amplified France’s devastating hot spell, according to an expert from the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford
