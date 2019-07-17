Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Francois de Rugy and his wife, French journalist Severine Servat, arrive ahead of the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Europe

Scandal over lavish lobster dinners prompts French minister Francois de Rugy to resign

  • Left-wing website published photos of minister and his wife enjoying elaborate meals with champagne at taxpayers’ expense
  • Exit of close ally is a blow to Emmanuel Macron and his centrist government
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:01am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:01am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Francois de Rugy and his wife, French journalist Severine Servat, arrive ahead of the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris in July 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.