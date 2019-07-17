Francois de Rugy and his wife, French journalist Severine Servat, arrive ahead of the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Scandal over lavish lobster dinners prompts French minister Francois de Rugy to resign
- Left-wing website published photos of minister and his wife enjoying elaborate meals with champagne at taxpayers’ expense
- Exit of close ally is a blow to Emmanuel Macron and his centrist government
