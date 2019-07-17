On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen became the European Commission’s next president, narrowly winning election in the European Parliament. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump’s new EU foil: another ‘strong female German leader’
- Ursula von der Leyen wins plaudits from US national security officials, but even some of her fans worry that her ascent will further fray the tenuous US-EU relationship
Topic | POLITICO
On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen became the European Commission’s next president, narrowly winning election in the European Parliament. Photo: Xinhua
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA
New EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows to uphold the rules-based order ‘the European way’
- Victory ushers the hawkish ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel onto a path of potentially more challenging EU-China relations.
- First-ever female head of the European Commission says ‘we want fair trade’
Topic | European Union
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA