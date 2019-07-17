Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen became the European Commission’s next president, narrowly winning election in the European Parliament. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Donald Trump’s new EU foil: another ‘strong female German leader’

  • Ursula von der Leyen wins plaudits from US national security officials, but even some of her fans worry that her ascent will further fray the tenuous US-EU relationship
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:34pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:34pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen became the European Commission’s next president, narrowly winning election in the European Parliament. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA
Politics

New EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows to uphold the rules-based order ‘the European way’

  • Victory ushers the hawkish ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel onto a path of potentially more challenging EU-China relations.
  • First-ever female head of the European Commission says ‘we want fair trade’
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 4:25am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference after she was elected as the new president of the EU Commission. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.