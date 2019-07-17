Brazilian navy sailors with a piece of debris from Air France flight AF447 in the Atlantic Ocean, some 1,200 km northeast of Recife. File photo: Reuters
Prosecutors recommend trial for Air France over 2009 crash in Atlantic of flight AF447, judicial sources say
- Families of victims have demanded the airline and plane maker Airbus be held accountable for the crash after they were charged with manslaughter
Topic | Aviation
Brazilian navy sailors with a piece of debris from Air France flight AF447 in the Atlantic Ocean, some 1,200 km northeast of Recife. File photo: Reuters