Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi after he was arrested in Tripoli, Libya in May 2017. Photo: EPA
Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber of Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, is being extradited to UK from Libya
- Abedi was arrested in Libya soon after his older brother blew himself up at the end of the US singer’s show in May 2017, killing 22 people
Topic | Manchester concert attack
