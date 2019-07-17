Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi after he was arrested in Tripoli, Libya in May 2017. Photo: EPA
Europe

Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber of Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, is being extradited to UK from Libya

  • Abedi was arrested in Libya soon after his older brother blew himself up at the end of the US singer’s show in May 2017, killing 22 people
Topic |   Manchester concert attack
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:57pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi after he was arrested in Tripoli, Libya in May 2017. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.