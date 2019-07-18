Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A man poses with drug package hidden under a toupee, in a picture released on Tuesday. Photo: Spanish National Police via Reuters
Europe

Man arrested trying to smuggle US$33,700 worth of cocaine into Spain under ill-fitting wig

  • Nervous suspect caught attention of authorities at airport in Barcelona
Topic |   Drugs
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:26am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:46am, 18 Jul, 2019

A man poses with drug package hidden under a toupee, in a picture released on Tuesday. Photo: Spanish National Police via Reuters
Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Drug dealers offering free travel and quick cash to lure young Hongkongers into trafficking cocaine, Ice and ketamine mules

  • Criminals recruit young traffickers in online chat groups, offering free trips across Asia and South America
  • Four suspects aged as young as 15 arrested in customs operation targeting Hong Kong to Macau route
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:51pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
