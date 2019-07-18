A man poses with drug package hidden under a toupee, in a picture released on Tuesday. Photo: Spanish National Police via Reuters
Man arrested trying to smuggle US$33,700 worth of cocaine into Spain under ill-fitting wig
- Nervous suspect caught attention of authorities at airport in Barcelona
Topic | Drugs
Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
Drug dealers offering free travel and quick cash to lure young Hongkongers into trafficking cocaine, Ice and ketamine mules
- Criminals recruit young traffickers in online chat groups, offering free trips across Asia and South America
- Four suspects aged as young as 15 arrested in customs operation targeting Hong Kong to Macau route
Topic | Crime
