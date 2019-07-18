British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday criticised the increasing intolerance and absolutism of world politics. Photo: Reuters
Theresa May’s parting shot as Boris Johnson eyes UK leadership
- UK leader Theresa May slams populist politics, Brexit ‘absolutism’ in final speech as PM
- Her successor, either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, will be announced Tuesday
Topic | Britain
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Boris vs Hunt: China and Donald Trump loom large in contest for UK’s next PM
- Some 170,000 members of the ruling Conservative Party will pick the country’s new leader next week
- The winner will have to deal with Brexit, manage Donald Trump and keep Beijing onside for more trade
