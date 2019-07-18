Twelve male Israeli tourists appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, Cyprus, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Cyprus detains 12 Israelis over alleged gang rape of British teenage girl
- Suspects were arrested after a 19-year-old tourist from UK claimed that she was raped in the hotel where she and the Israelis were staying
Topic | Cyprus
Twelve male Israeli tourists appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, Cyprus, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Military personnel walk on a slope near where the missile struck in northern Cyprus. Photo: Reuters
Stray missile from Syria-Israel clash explodes after crashing north of the Cyprus capital Nicosia
- Kudret Ozersay, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister, told a news conference that the missile had been fired from Syria and fell on the island ‘by accident’
- The freak incident was the first time that Cyprus has been caught in the cross hairs of military operations in the Middle East despite its proximity
Topic | Cyprus
Military personnel walk on a slope near where the missile struck in northern Cyprus. Photo: Reuters