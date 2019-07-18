Channels

Twelve male Israeli tourists appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, Cyprus, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Europe

Cyprus detains 12 Israelis over alleged gang rape of British teenage girl

  • Suspects were arrested after a 19-year-old tourist from UK claimed that she was raped in the hotel where she and the Israelis were staying
Topic |   Cyprus
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:15pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Twelve male Israeli tourists appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, Cyprus, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Military personnel walk on a slope near where the missile struck in northern Cyprus. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Stray missile from Syria-Israel clash explodes after crashing north of the Cyprus capital Nicosia

  • Kudret Ozersay, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister, told a news conference that the missile had been fired from Syria and fell on the island ‘by accident’
  • The freak incident was the first time that Cyprus has been caught in the cross hairs of military operations in the Middle East despite its proximity
Topic |   Cyprus
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:52am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:05pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Military personnel walk on a slope near where the missile struck in northern Cyprus. Photo: Reuters
