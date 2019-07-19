German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters
After shaking episodes, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is fit for work
- Merkel said that she hoped to enjoy life after serving out her fourth and final term in office through to 2021
- The chancellor also slammed Trump’s xenophobic tweets against four congresswomen, saying the attacks ‘go against what makes America great’
Topic | Germany
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tries to distance himself from ‘Send her back’ chant at rally
- ‘I didn’t say that, they did,’ US president says about words directed at Somalia-born US congresswoman Ilhan Omar
- Omar is one of four liberal minority lawmakers targeted by Trump in racist tweets over the weekend
Topic | Donald Trump
